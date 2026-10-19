Collin County early voting locations and hours

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The Brief Early voting for the 2026 November general election is from Oct 19-30. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.. Election day is Nov. 3.



Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins on Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 30.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day of the week.

In Collins County, early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting center in the county.

Where can I vote early in Collin County?

To find an early voting center that's in your area, visit the Collin County Polling Locations . All voting centers and their addresses are listed below.

Allen ISD Service Center - Front Lobby

1451 N Watters Road

Allen, TX 75013

Allen Public Library - Meeting Room A&B

300 N Allen Drive

Allen, TX 75013

Anna Community Library - Multipurpose Room

111 W 5th Street

Anna, TX 75409

Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building - Board of Trustees Board Room

318 W School Street

Blue Ridge, TX 75424

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby

6701 Coit Road

Plano, TX 75024

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110

2505 Kinship Parkway

Celina, TX 75009

Collin College Farmersville Campus - FVC Atrium 2

501 S Collin Parkway

Farmersville, TX 75442

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113

9700 Wade Boulevard

Frisco, TX 75035

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1

3452 Spur 399

McKinney, TX 75069

Collin College Plano Campus - Main Building in Atrium 3

2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy

Plano, TX 75074

Collin College Plano Campus - Main Building in Atrium 3

2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy

Plano, TX 75074

Collin College Wylie Campus - WSC Atrium 1

391 Country Club Road

Wylie, TX 75098

Collin County Elections - Voting Room

2010 Redbud Boulevard

McKinney, TX 75069

Davis Library - Program Room 1 & 2

7501 Independence Parkway A

Plano, TX 75025

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room

14300 Eldorado Pkwy

Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room

14700 Rolater Road

Frisco, TX 75035

Gay Library - Meeting Room

6861 W Eldorado Parkway

McKinney, TX 75070

Haggard Library - Program Room

2501 Coit Road

Plano, TX 75075

Harrington Library - Program Room

1501 18th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Josephine Community Center - Community Room

404 Main Street

Josephine, TX 75173

Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium

120 School Road

Lavon, TX 75166

Liberty Recreation Center - Meeting Room A

2601 Glencliff Drive

Plano, TX 75075

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room

259 Country Club Road

Allen, TX 75002

Lucas Fire Department - Training Room

165 Country Club Road

Lucas, TX 75002

McKinney City Hall - 2nd Floor Lobby

401 E Virginia Street

McKinney, TX 75069

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room

1150 Olympic Crossing

McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room

6600 Virginia Parkway

McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room

861 Independence Parkway

McKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room

4900 Summit View Drive

McKinney, TX 75071

Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room

3411 Barker Avenue

Melissa, TX 75454

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B

3815-E Sachse Road

Sachse, TX 75048

Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room

205 N Murphy Road

Murphy, TX 75094

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers

5700 E Parker Road

Parker, TX 75002

Parr Library - Program Room

6200 Windhaven Parkway

Plano, TX 75093

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room

250 W First Street

Prosper, TX 75078

Renner-Frankford Library - Auditorium

6400 Frankford Road

Dallas, TX 75252

St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers

2505 Butcher's Block

St. Paul, TX 75098

Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center - Main Lobby

416 N 4th Street

Princeton, TX 75407

Terry Pope Administration Building - LaCoNe Jo Room (Door 1&2)

611 N FM 1138

Nevada, TX 75173

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C

8300 McKinney Road Frisco, TX 75034

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center - Meeting Room B&C

5801 W Parker Road

Plano, TX 75093

Wylie Community Park Center - Dining Room

800 Thomas Street #100

Wylie, TX 75098

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

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If you have more questions about the voting process , you can find more information here.