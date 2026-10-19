Collin County early voting locations and hours
MCKINNEY, Texas - Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins on Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 30.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day of the week.
In Collins County, early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting center in the county.
Where can I vote early in Collin County?
To find an early voting center that's in your area, visit the Collin County Polling Locations. All voting centers and their addresses are listed below.
Allen ISD Service Center - Front Lobby
1451 N Watters Road
Allen, TX 75013
Allen Public Library - Meeting Room A&B
300 N Allen Drive
Allen, TX 75013
Anna Community Library - Multipurpose Room
111 W 5th Street
Anna, TX 75409
Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building - Board of Trustees Board Room
318 W School Street
Blue Ridge, TX 75424
Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby
6701 Coit Road
Plano, TX 75024
Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110
2505 Kinship Parkway
Celina, TX 75009
Collin College Farmersville Campus - FVC Atrium 2
501 S Collin Parkway
Farmersville, TX 75442
Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113
9700 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1
3452 Spur 399
McKinney, TX 75069
Collin College Plano Campus - Main Building in Atrium 3
2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Collin College Plano Campus - Main Building in Atrium 3
2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Collin College Wylie Campus - WSC Atrium 1
391 Country Club Road
Wylie, TX 75098
Collin County Elections - Voting Room
2010 Redbud Boulevard
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis Library - Program Room 1 & 2
7501 Independence Parkway A
Plano, TX 75025
Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room
14300 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room
14700 Rolater Road
Frisco, TX 75035
Gay Library - Meeting Room
6861 W Eldorado Parkway
McKinney, TX 75070
Haggard Library - Program Room
2501 Coit Road
Plano, TX 75075
Harrington Library - Program Room
1501 18th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Josephine Community Center - Community Room
404 Main Street
Josephine, TX 75173
Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium
120 School Road
Lavon, TX 75166
Liberty Recreation Center - Meeting Room A
2601 Glencliff Drive
Plano, TX 75075
Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room
259 Country Club Road
Allen, TX 75002
Lucas Fire Department - Training Room
165 Country Club Road
Lucas, TX 75002
McKinney City Hall - 2nd Floor Lobby
401 E Virginia Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room
1150 Olympic Crossing
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room
6600 Virginia Parkway
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room
861 Independence Parkway
McKinney, TX 75072
McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room
4900 Summit View Drive
McKinney, TX 75071
Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room
3411 Barker Avenue
Melissa, TX 75454
Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B
3815-E Sachse Road
Sachse, TX 75048
Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room
205 N Murphy Road
Murphy, TX 75094
Parker City Hall - Council Chambers
5700 E Parker Road
Parker, TX 75002
Parr Library - Program Room
6200 Windhaven Parkway
Plano, TX 75093
Prosper Town Hall - Community Room
250 W First Street
Prosper, TX 75078
Renner-Frankford Library - Auditorium
6400 Frankford Road
Dallas, TX 75252
St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers
2505 Butcher's Block
St. Paul, TX 75098
Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center - Main Lobby
416 N 4th Street
Princeton, TX 75407
Terry Pope Administration Building - LaCoNe Jo Room (Door 1&2)
611 N FM 1138
Nevada, TX 75173
The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C
8300 McKinney Road Frisco, TX 75034
Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center - Meeting Room B&C
5801 W Parker Road
Plano, TX 75093
Wylie Community Park Center - Dining Room
800 Thomas Street #100
Wylie, TX 75098
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
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If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Collin County Elections website.