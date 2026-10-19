Tarrant County early voting locations and hours

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The Brief Early voting for the 2026 November general election is from Oct 19-30. Polls will be open at various times. Election day is Nov. 3.



Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins on Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 30.

The polls will be open from:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

In Tarrant County, early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting center in the county.

Where can I vote early in Tarrant County?

To find an early voting center that's in your area, visit the Tarrant County Voter website. All voting centers and their addresses are listed in the document below.

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.