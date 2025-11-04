Texans pass Proposition 17 that adds property tax emptions for border security construction

article

The Brief Texas voters approved Proposition 17 that was put forward by HJR 34. The measure allows the state legislature to create property tax exemptions for increases in a property’s value if the added value comes from border security construction. It only applies to property located in counties along the Mexican border.



Texas voters Tuesday approved Proposition 17 that allows for a tax exemption for increases in a property’s value along the Mexican border.

HJR 34 only applies to properties in counties located along Texas’ southern border. The exemption also only applies to increases in property value related to the construction of border security infrastructure and related improvements.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the amount of the market value of real property located in a county that borders the United Mexican States that arises from the installation or construction on the property of border security infrastructure and related improvements."