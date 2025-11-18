Special runoff election set for North Texas' Senate District 9 seat

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott has set a Jan. 31 runoff election to fill Texas Senate District 9, left vacant after Kelly Hancock’s resignation. Republican Leigh Wambsganss and Democrat Taylor Rehmet will face off after neither won a majority in the Nov. 4 special election. Early voting runs Jan. 21–27, 2026; the winner will serve through the end of 2026.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered a runoff election for the state Senate's District 9.

The special election for the North Texas seat has been set for Jan. 31.

District 9 runoff election

The latest:

The runoff election is to decide the winner of the seat previously held by Sen. Kelly Hancock, who resigned in June.

Republican activist Leigh Wambsganss and Democrat Taylor Rehmet will be on the ballot. Wambsganss received 36 percent of the vote on Nov. 4, split with 36 percent for fellow Republican John Huffman. Rehmet nearly won outright with 48 percent of the vote.

Early voting will begin on Jan. 21, 2026, Abbott's proclamation says, and is set to end Jan. 27. The election will be held Jan. 31.

Battle for District 9

The backstory:

The seat was vacated when Hancock left the position before his term expired to become the acting state comptroller.

The race was characterized by stark contrasts in backing: Wambsganss secured the support of party hardliners, including President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Rehmet, an Air Force veteran and union leader, campaigned on working-class issues, hoping the Republican split would allow him a chance at securing a runoff berth.

What's next:

The winner will serve the rest of the term through the end of 2026. If a Republican prevails, the State Senate will be composed of 19 Republicans and 11 Democrats.