Collin County voters wait in long lines on election day

The Brief Long wait times were reported at several Collin County polling places during the election. The county recently switched back to paper ballots, which some voters blame for the delays. Officials said they're not convinced the paper ballot system is the definitive cause of the long lines.



Some voters in Collin County were met with long lines at their polling sites.

The county switched to paper ballots this year, though officials have not said whether that’s what was causing the lines.

Collin County Long Lines

What we know:

SKY 4 flew over several polling places in Collin County on Tuesday. There were long lines at the Allen ISD Service Center and Plano ISD Admin Center. The line at Collin College in Plano wrapped around the building.

Some of the people that FOX 4 spoke to while they waited in line pointed fingers at the county’s return to paper ballots.

What they're saying:

"From standing in line to when I finally got done voting about an hour," said Brian Eply.

Eply was one of the many patient voters who waited up to an hour long for what many considered a low-interest election in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Olivia Collinson, on the other hand, was not so patient.

"Currently, there’s about an hour wait for the back of the line. I just arrived. So, since it’s so close to the polls closing, I’m just gonna go ahead and go to another location to see if there’s a shorter wait time," she said.

Collinson was not alone. FOX 4 saw many people arriving at the polling location, looking at the line, and turning right around.

Collin County Paper Ballots

The backstory:

Voting in Collin County is different this year than in previous elections. The county recently switched from electronic voting machines to paper ballots.

Collin County Commissioners claim the paper ballots are better for transparency.

What they're saying:

Elections Administrator Kaleb Breaux admits the paper process takes a little bit longer, plus new systems always take some getting used to. But he’s not convinced the paper ballots are a problem.

"You know, the data is just not there to support that yet. Now, maybe after the dust settles and we’re able to collect everything, maybe that’s something we can address. But I’m just not seeing the data to support that these wait times are because of a paper ballot," he said.

Breaux attributes some of the longer wait times to people having preferences for where they vote, even though other sites had little to no wait times.

He also said there was a tax proposal for a new emergency services district that could have been driving some turnout.