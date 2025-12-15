Marc Veasey drops Tarrant County Judge race to focus on "fight" in Congress

article

The Brief U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D) has withdrawn from the race for Tarrant County Judge to remain in Congress. He cited rising national political tensions and the need to "stay in the fight" against President Donald Trump and his allies as the reason for his decision. Veasey's withdrawal leaves the Democratic field for the key county judge race uncertain against the Republican incumbent, Tim O’Hare.



U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey announced that he is withdrawing from the race for Tarrant County judge and will instead remain in Congress through the end of his term, citing rising political tensions nationally and the need, he said, to "stay in the fight" against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Veasey steps away

Rep. Marc Veasey

What we know:

Veasey is a Democrat first elected in 2012. He announced his decision in a written statement after spending the past week weighing whether to continue his candidacy. His exit comes amid a reshuffling of Texas’ political landscape.

Shifting congresssional map in Texas

His own district, once focused on Tarrant County, was significantly altered in the state’s latest congressional map, leaving him with no traditional home base and complicating any path forward in Congress.

Veasey and his family spent considerable time evaluating where his work was most needed, ultimately concluding that he could not step away from Congress during what he described as escalating attacks on democracy and the rule of law.

"My responsibility is to stay in Congress"

What they're saying:

Despite believing he could mount a competitive campaign for county judge, the time called for him to remain in Washington.

"Knowing you can win an election does not mean you should run a campaign," he said.

"Right now, my responsibility is to stay in Congress and continue the fight where the stakes are highest, holding Donald Trump accountable, pushing back against MAGA extremism, and defending the democratic values our community depends on."

Texas political landscape

Big picture view:

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett filed paperwork last week to run in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, and fellow Democrat Colin Allred had already announced he would not seek re-election to the U.S. House.

Tarrant County Judge vacuum

What's next:

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, a Republican first elected in 2022, remains the incumbent in the race.

Veasey had been viewed as a high-profile potential challenger capable of drawing significant Democratic enthusiasm in a county that has increasingly become a political battleground. With this withdrawal, the Democratic field for the county judge race remains uncertain, even as the broader political map in Texas continues to shift ahead of 2026.

Veasey said he intends to "use every remaining day" of his current term to serve North Texas before deciding his long-term political future.