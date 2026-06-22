FBI seizes 39 drones for violating World Cup flight restrictions over Dallas Stadium, Fair Park

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The Brief Federal authorities have seized 39 drones in less than two weeks for violating temporary flight restrictions over World Cup events in North Texas. Unauthorized flights above the Dallas Stadium and the FIFA Fan Fest at Fair Park constitute a federal crime, carrying penalties up to $100,000 in fines and prison time. The FBI and FAA are utilizing specialized counter-drone protection teams to track, detect, and permanently confiscate equipment from illegal operators.



Federal authorities have seized 39 drones in less than two weeks for violating temporary flight restrictions over World Cup events in North Texas, the FBI announced Monday.

Drone seizures

What we know:

The seizures have occurred since June 11 in restricted airspace established above Dallas Stadium and the FIFA Fan Fest at Fair Park. With the monthlong international soccer tournament now in full swing, local and federal agencies are escalating warnings to drone operators, noting that unauthorized flights in these zones constitute a federal crime.

Nine tournament matches are scheduled at AT&T Stadium in Arlington through July 14, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans to the region.

What they're saying:

"The FBI will use its full suite of investigative and intelligence capabilities to ensure that FIFA World Cup 2026 events are safe for all participants and attendees," said R. Joseph Rothrock, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office. "We will identify drone operators who are violating temporary flight restrictions, seize their drones, and support prosecution to the fullest extent possible."

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Under federal law, operating an unmanned aircraft system in a restricted zone can carry penalties of up to $100,000 in criminal fines, prison time, and permanent confiscation of the equipment.

The airspace restrictions are designed to protect players, spectators, and critical infrastructure like power lines and cell towers from both accidental hazards and potential security threats.

Ongoing Enforcement

To enforce the closures, the FBI is working alongside the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to deploy specialized counter-drone protection teams. These units use federally authorized technology to detect, track, and mitigate unauthorized drone activity, as well as preserve digital evidence for potential prosecution.

Officials emphasized that drone pilots are solely responsible for verifying local airspace rules before launching. The FBI is urging operators to use FAA-approved service providers, such as the B4UFLY platform, to check for real-time temporary flight restrictions.

Commercial operators, media organizations, and public safety agencies wishing to fly within the restricted zones must secure specialized FAA authorization well in advance of scheduled events.