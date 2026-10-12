Strong Texas cold front drives weather roller coaster for state this week

The Brief A strong cold front will pass through Texas this week. Parts of the state will go from record heat to morning lows in the 50s. In addition to the cooler weather, the front will kick up storms and heavy rain.



Sweater weather arrives in Texas this week as a strong cold front will pass through the state.

What we know:

Temperatures in some parts of Texas will be as much as 15 degrees above average ahead of the front. In South Texas, especially, people will be feeling record levels of heat for this time of year.

By Saturday, most of Texas will experience temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees below average.

Much cooler weather is expected by Saturday. (FOX Weather)

Severe weather and flooding possible

Dig deeper:

As the front enters Texas, it will stir up showers and storms. On Tuesday, severe weather is possible from the Panhandle to the Big Bend.

Severe weather and heavy rain are likely in Texas this week. (FOX Weather)

A flood threat builds mainly across West Texas from Tuesday to Thursday as the front works through the state.

The flash flood outlook for the south-central U.S. this week. (FOX Weather)

By the numbers:

By Saturday, between 2 and 4 inches of rain is possible in places such as Abilene, Lubbock and Midland. Isolated spots around Midland could see as much as 5 inches of rain.

The rainfall forecast for the south-central U.S. this week.