Snow possible in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday

Parts of North Texas could see measurable snow on Sunday, according to the FOX 4 Weather team.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said a system that’s still the Pacific is expected to develop into a low-pressure area over the next few days.

Even though it’s still three days away, he’s pretty confident that the winter storm will impact Texas on Sunday. He’s just not sure which parts of Texas will be impacted.

The exact track of the storm will continue to be fine-tuned in the coming days and that will make a difference as to who gets more snow.

The two more likely tracks as of now each would bring accumulating snow to North Texas. But one would affect the southern counties and the other would affect the Interstate 20 corridor which includes the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The least-likely track brings the storm to the northern counties. And if that happens, the forecast calls for more of a rainy, wintry mix with minimal snow in North Texas.

"As they pass by us, all of them they would have the potential to give us a little snow as we finish off Sunday evening," Evan said. "I think there is going to be some snow on Sunday, it’s just a question of are you building a nice little snowman, are you dusting off your car or are you just watching some flakes fly out of the sky. We can’t answer that yet. We’ll know tomorrow evening."

He predicts the precipitation Sunday will start out as rain in the morning and then turn to measurable snow later in the day.

Monday will continue to be cold but dry and then Tuesday and Wednesday it will warm up, he said.

