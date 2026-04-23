Man shot and killed while speaking to 911 dispatchers in Everman
EVERMAN, Texas - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while providing information to 911 dispatchers, according to the Everman Police Department.
What we know:
Everman police responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Georgetown Drive just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. While dispatchers were collecting information from the caller, they heard multiple gunshots over the phone.
Officers arrived within minutes and discovered a man lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Dig deeper:
Police found the suspect, identified as Elijah Mitchell, several blocks away from the scene. Investigators also recovered a handgun they believe Mitchell discarded while fleeing.
Authorities stated the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a domestic relationship and emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Everman police.