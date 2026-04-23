Man shot and killed while speaking to 911 dispatchers in Everman

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The Brief Everman police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Georgetown Drive early Wednesday morning after dispatchers heard gunshots over a 911 call. Officers arrived to find a man in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds, and he later died at a local hospital. A suspect, identified as Elijah Mitchell, was arrested several blocks away in what police describe as an isolated domestic incident.



A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while providing information to 911 dispatchers, according to the Everman Police Department.

What we know:

Everman police responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Georgetown Drive just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. While dispatchers were collecting information from the caller, they heard multiple gunshots over the phone.

Officers arrived within minutes and discovered a man lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police found the suspect, identified as Elijah Mitchell, several blocks away from the scene. Investigators also recovered a handgun they believe Mitchell discarded while fleeing.

Authorities stated the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a domestic relationship and emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public.