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Man shot and killed while speaking to 911 dispatchers in Everman

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Published  April 23, 2026 12:57pm CDT
Everman
FOX 4
article

Elijah Mitchell

The Brief

    • Everman police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Georgetown Drive early Wednesday morning after dispatchers heard gunshots over a 911 call.
    • Officers arrived to find a man in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds, and he later died at a local hospital.
    • A suspect, identified as Elijah Mitchell, was arrested several blocks away in what police describe as an isolated domestic incident.

EVERMAN, Texas - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while providing information to 911 dispatchers, according to the Everman Police Department.

What we know:

Everman police responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Georgetown Drive just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. While dispatchers were collecting information from the caller, they heard multiple gunshots over the phone.

Officers arrived within minutes and discovered a man lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police found the suspect, identified as Elijah Mitchell, several blocks away from the scene. Investigators also recovered a handgun they believe Mitchell discarded while fleeing.

Authorities stated the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a domestic relationship and emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Everman police.

EvermanCrime and Public Safety