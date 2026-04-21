FWISD assistant principal identified as victim in 'accidental shooting'; man arrested for manslaughter

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The Brief Fort Worth ISD officials confirmed that 42-year-old Lindsay Velasquez, an assistant principal and mother of three, was the victim in the fatal Benbrook shooting. Authorities arrested 39-year-old Alberto Velasquez at the scene. He is currently being held on manslaughter charges as the investigation into the shooting continues. FWISD issued a statement expressing deep sadness and has deployed counselors and staff to Velasquez’s campus to support students and faculty.



Officials have identified the woman killed in a shooting last week as 42-year-old Lindsay Velasquez, an assistant principal within the Fort Worth Independent School District.

Fort Worth ISD assistant principal killed in shooting

What we know:

Benbrook police and paramedics responded to a shooting call on April 17 in the 1000 block of Sproles Drive. According to investigators, a caller reported that someone had been shot in the face.

Officers arrived to find Lindsay Velasquez unconscious with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Arrest after Benbrook shooting

Alberto Velasquez (Tarrant County Jail)

Dig deeper:

According to Tarrant County jail records, 39-year-old Alberto Velasquez was arrested at the scene and charged with manslaughter.

While the two share a last name and the shooting occurred at a residence, authorities have not officially confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the victim. Benbrook police stated the investigation remains ongoing, and specific details regarding the circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

Remembering Lindsay Velasquez

What they're saying:

Fort Worth ISD confirmed Velasquez’s death in a statement, mourning the loss of the veteran educator and campus leader.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts are with the family and all those impacted," the district said. Counselors and support staff are available for students and faculty at her campus.

Velasquez was a mother of three daughters.