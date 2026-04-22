Multiple people shot in DeSoto business parking lot

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DeSoto shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief DeSoto police are investigating an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured in a business parking lot on North Hampton Road. Officers arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, where paramedics rendered aid to several victims before transporting them to a nearby hospital. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public, though no suspects are currently in custody.



Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a local business parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to the DeSoto Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of North Hampton Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police found several victims in the parking lot. Paramedics rendered aid at the scene before transporting multiple individuals to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine the motive and the number of individuals involved. No arrests have been made, but police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What you can do:

DeSoto police are asking anyone with photos, videos, or information regarding the shooting to contact the department at 469-658-3050.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of victims or their current medical conditions. It remains unclear what led to the gunfire or how many suspects are being sought.