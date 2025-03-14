What is a Red Flag Warning?

The Brief A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in North Texas. The NWS issues a Red Flag Warning when conditions are dangerous for wildfire growth. Humidity will be low and winds could reach up to 65 miles per hour.



North Texas will be under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday due to high winds and low humidity.

A Red Flag Warning is an indication that conditions are such that, if a fire were to start, it would spread quickly.

Red Flag Warning

What It Means::

The National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning when conditions are especially dangerous for wildfire growth.

Each region has different criteria for triggering a Red Flag Warning.

A combination of strongwinds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation are all factors when deciding to issue a Red Flag Warning.

What you can do:

The National Weather Service asks people to avoid all outside burning and welding today.

They urge people not to toss lit cigarette butts outside.

If you see a wildfire or a downed power line, please report it by calling 911 or your local fire department.

Dallas-Fort Worth Forecast

What we know:

An intense storm system to the northeast is driving strong winds and dry conditions across the region. Temperatures will be warm and slightly humid in the morning, but winds will quickly strengthen. Gusts will range from 35 to 45 mph early in the day before increasing to 50 to 55 mph in the Metroplex by late morning and mid-afternoon.

Some gusts near Highway 281 could reach as high as 65 mph.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s, but humidity will drop throughout the day, increasing the fire risk.

Winds will begin to ease by rush hour and continue decreasing into the evening.