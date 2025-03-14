Dallas weather: High Wind Warning, fire danger in Nort Texas as gusts could reach 65 mph

The Brief A High Wind Warning is in effect on Friday as strong winds are expected across North Texas. Low humidity and strong winds create a high risk of fast-spreading fires. Blowing dust could reduce visibility, and officials urge community members to secure outdoor items like trash cans and furniture.



A High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning are in effect Friday as strong winds and low humidity increase the risk of wildfires across North Texas.

Friday Forecast: High Wind Warning and Fire Risk

What we know:

An intense storm system to the northeast is driving strong winds and dry conditions across the region. Temperatures will be warm and slightly humid in the morning, but winds will quickly strengthen. Gusts will range from 35 to 45 mph early in the day before increasing to 50 to 55 mph in the Metroplex by late morning and mid-afternoon.

Some gusts near Highway 281 could reach as high as 65 mph.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s, but humidity will drop throughout the day, increasing the fire risk. The combination of dry conditions and strong winds could cause grass fires to spread rapidly. Rain and storms are now unlikely.

Winds will begin to ease by rush hour and continue decreasing into the evening.

High Wind Warning

Dig deeper:

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth area from 7 a.m. through early evening. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility, making travel hazardous. Officials advise residents to avoid parking under trees and to bring patio furniture and garbage cans indoors to prevent them from being blown away.

Red Flag Warning

With strong winds and low humidity, fire conditions will be dangerous throughout the day. Frequent gusts will make it difficult for firefighters to contain any fires that develop. The Allen Fire Department is urging residents to avoid outdoor grilling, ensure that vehicle parts such as trailer chains are secured, and avoid parking in grassy areas until Saturday. Officials also advise calling 911 to report any fallen power lines.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for Friday, indicating dry conditions and high winds that could lead to extreme fire danger. A fire weather watch, or red flag warning, is issued when both dry fuel and weather conditions support such danger.

Weekend Forecast: St. Patrick's Day 2025

A weak cold front will move through the area, bringing a steady breeze of around 20 mph. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures reaching the 70s. There is a very low chance of an afternoon shower, but most of the day should remain dry.

The morning will start off cool with temperatures in the 40s, but the day will be sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the low 70s by the afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

Monday will bring a quick warm-up, with sunny skies and a few clouds. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s.