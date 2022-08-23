Rainfall totals break record high in August thanks to Monday's storm

Rainfall totals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell just short of record-highs on Monday, but it did help break a different record.

This month is the wettest August DFW has ever seen, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record was 10.33 inches of rain in August 1915.

DFW got 9.19 inches of rain from Sunday night into Monday alone, the second-rainiest 24-hour period at the airport of all time.

The monthly record was officially broken when the area saw more rain on Tuesday.

Prior to August, every single month this year had below-average precipitation at DFW.

There are more chances for rain throughout the week.