AT&T moves headquarters from Dallas to Plano
PLANO, Texas - One of Dallas-Fort Worth’s biggest employers is moving out of Dallas.
What we know:
AT&T announced it will move its global headquarters from its tower building on Akard Street in Downtown Dallas.
The company plans to build on 54 acres of land along Legacy Drive in Plano.
What they're saying:
"The nature of the company and our work have both evolved significantly since we moved our headquarters to Dallas in 2008, but what hasn't changed is our belief and confidence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as the right place to operate a thriving multinational corporation," the company said in a letter to employees
The other side:
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and City Manager Kimberly Tolbert both said they tried to work to keep AT&T in Dallas, but it was clear the company wanted a more horizontal campus.
What's next:
AT&T hopes to be in the new space by late 2028.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a letter sent to AT&T employees and statements from Dallas leaders.