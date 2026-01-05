AT&T moves headquarters from Dallas to Plano

article

The Brief AT&T is moving its global headquarters from downtown Dallas to a new 54-acre campus in Plano. The relocation to Legacy Drive is expected to be completed by late 2028 as the company shifts toward a more "horizontal" office layout. Dallas city leaders expressed disappointment over the move, noting that despite efforts to keep the company, AT&T's operational needs have evolved.



One of Dallas-Fort Worth’s biggest employers is moving out of Dallas.

What we know:

AT&T announced it will move its global headquarters from its tower building on Akard Street in Downtown Dallas.

The company plans to build on 54 acres of land along Legacy Drive in Plano.

What they're saying:

"The nature of the company and our work have both evolved significantly since we moved our headquarters to Dallas in 2008, but what hasn't changed is our belief and confidence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as the right place to operate a thriving multinational corporation," the company said in a letter to employees

The other side:

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and City Manager Kimberly Tolbert both said they tried to work to keep AT&T in Dallas, but it was clear the company wanted a more horizontal campus.

What's next:

AT&T hopes to be in the new space by late 2028.