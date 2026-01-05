The Blind Pig Butchery in Waxahachie closed until further notice following structure fire
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - Waxahachie Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at The Blind Pig Butchery on January 5, 2026.
What we know:
Upon arrival, the crews found heavy fire well advanced throughout the structure. Initial crews worked to extinguish the fire and protect nearby structures. The one-alarm fire was under control within 15 minutes.
There were no injuries reported.
What they're saying:
The Blind Pig Butchery made a post on their social media page, indicating that they would be closed until further notice.
What's next:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to city officials.
The Source: Information in this article was attributed to Interim Fire Chief Scott Safford.