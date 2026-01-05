Expand / Collapse search

The Blind Pig Butchery in Waxahachie closed until further notice following structure fire

Published  January 5, 2026 4:25pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Courtesy: The Blind Pig's Facebook page

The Brief

    • A one-alarm fire caused heavy damage to The Blind Pig Butchery on Jan. 5, but crews brought the flames under control within 15 minutes.
    • No injuries were reported, though the business has announced it will remain closed until further notice while it assesses the impact.
    • The cause of the blaze is currently unknown and remains under investigation by city fire officials.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - Waxahachie Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at The Blind Pig Butchery on January 5, 2026.

What we know:

Upon arrival, the crews found heavy fire well advanced throughout the structure. Initial crews worked to extinguish the fire and protect nearby structures. The one-alarm fire was under control within 15 minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

What they're saying:

The Blind Pig Butchery made a post on their social media page, indicating that they would be closed until further notice.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to city officials.

The Source: Information in this article was attributed to Interim Fire Chief Scott Safford.

