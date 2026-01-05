The Blind Pig Butchery in Waxahachie closed until further notice following structure fire

article

The Brief A one-alarm fire caused heavy damage to The Blind Pig Butchery on Jan. 5, but crews brought the flames under control within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported, though the business has announced it will remain closed until further notice while it assesses the impact. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown and remains under investigation by city fire officials.



Waxahachie Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at The Blind Pig Butchery on January 5, 2026.

What we know:

Upon arrival, the crews found heavy fire well advanced throughout the structure. Initial crews worked to extinguish the fire and protect nearby structures. The one-alarm fire was under control within 15 minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

What they're saying:

The Blind Pig Butchery made a post on their social media page, indicating that they would be closed until further notice.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to city officials.