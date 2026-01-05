1 injured in explosion at Crowley facility

article

The Brief One person was airlifted to Parkland Hospital with burn injuries following an explosion at the ChampionX facility in Crowley early Monday morning. The blast happened around 5:45 a.m. at the industrial complex on N. Crowley Road. Officials have not yet said what caused the explosion, and the current condition of the injured victim has not been released.



What we know:

First responders were called to a facility in the Tarrant County city of Crowley around 5:45 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said there were reports of an explosion at the ChampionX Artificial Lift site in the 900 block of N. Crowley Road.

One person suffered burns to the arms and torso. That victim was flown by helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on what caused the explosion.

The victim’s current condition has not yet been released.

Dig deeper:

According to the ChampionX website, the company produces chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment for the oil and gas industry.