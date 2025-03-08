LIVE Dallas weather: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of North Texas
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of North Texas on Saturday morning.
Hail has fallen across parts of the region.
Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds are possible for some.
Others are seeing some pea to dime-sized hail and heavy rain as the storms move northeast into northern Dallas, southeast Denton and southern Collin counties.
Several FOX 4 viewers have sent in photos of the hail falling at their homes.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 4 Weather team.