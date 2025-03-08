LIVE Dallas weather: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of North Texas

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of North Texas on Saturday morning.

Hail has fallen across parts of the region.

Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds are possible for some.

Others are seeing some pea to dime-sized hail and heavy rain as the storms move northeast into northern Dallas, southeast Denton and southern Collin counties.

Several FOX 4 viewers have sent in photos of the hail falling at their homes.

