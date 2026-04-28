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Tornado Warning
from TUE 5:44 PM CDT until TUE 6:15 PM CDT, Parker County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Tarrant County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:55 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Tarrant County, Dallas County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Parker County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Hood County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:57 PM CDT until THU 3:28 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:21 AM CDT until THU 1:59 AM CDT, Hunt County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Rains County, Wise County, Tarrant County, Hunt County, Cooke County, Hood County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Rockwall County, Erath County, Delta County, Collin County, Lamar County, Hopkins County, Parker County, Johnson County, Fannin County, Dallas County, Ellis County, Palo Pinto County, Somervell County, Denton County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 5:46 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Red River County

LIVE: Dallas-Fort Worth tower cameras

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Published  April 28, 2026 5:56pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4

Severe storms are moving through North Texas, dropping hail, heavy rain and damaging winds

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