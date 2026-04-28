Dallas weather: Severe storm threat returns Tuesday with hail, wind and tornado risks

The Brief Severe storm threats return to the Metroplex on Tuesday, bringing risks of damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado as a cold front moves through North Texas. Local authorities have also identified two victims killed in last weekend’s EF-2 tornadoes in Parker and Wise counties, where recovery efforts and school closures remain in effect. Showers will linger throughout the week, with the most widespread heavy rain expected Friday before the region dries out for the weekend.



Severe weather threats return to the Metroplex Tuesday as shower chances linger throughout the week. Residents should prepare for damaging winds, large hail and a low risk of tornadoes.

Tuesday Forecast

A cold front moving into the region will keep storm chances high. A morning disturbance is bringing showers and storms primarily near the Red River, with more scattered activity expected this afternoon and evening as the front approaches.

Some storms are likely to become severe, capable of producing damaging winds and very large hail. While the tornado threat remains low, an isolated touchdown cannot be ruled out. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s before conditions quiet down overnight.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

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A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for areas west-northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. While these morning storms could produce large hail in counties northwest of the Metroplex, they are not expected to impact the immediate DFW area.

Victims identified in Parker and Wise county tornadoes

Authorities have identified two people killed after tornadoes ripped through Parker and Wise counties last weekend.

The family of Juan Madrid, 51, confirmed he was killed when an EF-2 tornado struck Runaway Bay on Saturday evening. The tornado lifted the Madrid family’s mobile home, killing Madrid and injuring his wife and two adult children.

"They went to the property and they said it was a horror story," said Alisha Recklein, a family friend. "Like nothing was there. The house was gone. His family was laying around."

Madrid’s wife and daughter are being treated at a Dallas hospital for broken bones, while his youngest son sustained bruises and cuts. The family had lived in Wise County for years; their home was completely destroyed.

In Parker County, the family of Kathleen Lietzke confirmed she was killed when a tornado hit Springtown. In a statement, her family described her as a "doer" who loved her family deeply.

Springtown ISD remains closed

Springtown ISD schools will remain closed Tuesday. District officials noted that more than 30% of the community is still without power and many families are continuing recovery efforts.

7-Day Forecast

The cold front will shift southward Wednesday, bringing cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and lingering slight chances for rain. A new disturbance will bring scattered storms on Thursday, followed by more widespread heavy rain on Friday. Fortunately, conditions are expected to dry out just in time for the weekend.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

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Residents are urged to "stay weather-aware" to ensure they have a way to receive weather warnings.