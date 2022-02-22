Hail falls in parts of North Texas, icy conditions possible later in the week

An overnight storm dumped heavy rain, lightning, and some hail in parts of North Texas.

FOX 4 viewers in Denton and Collin counties shared photos and video of the hail that fell at their homes early Tuesday morning.

Sarann Sara shared a picture of hail covering the ground in McKinney. She said it sounded like her windows were going to blow out but apparently, they didn’t.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Hail in McKinney by Sarann Sara

Deseree LeFevre got a lot of hail in Lake Dallas just after 3:30 a.m. She said it was the worst hail she’s ever heard in her life. She also thought her windows were going to break, but everyone is okay.

Judy Miller said the hail fell at her home in Little Elm around 3:45 a.m. She said it was about nickel-sized and lasted for several minutes in the eastern part of the city.

People in the Parker County city of Millsap were treated to a light show. Viewer Jonathen Ortiz share video of the lightning at his house.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the skies should clear out Tuesday morning and so will the warm weather. It will be in the 40s for most of the day.

Later this week, things will change. A wintry mix and icy conditions are possible for parts of North Texas.

Temperatures will drop Tuesday night because of the Arctic front and some people will find themselves close to or below freezing on Wednesday.

Then another disturbance brings some light freezing rain and sleet pellets on Wednesday. Steadier precipitation could develop Wednesday night into Thursday.

The temps will fall into the upper 20s in the metroplex and any rain that falls could create ice on the roads. Areas east of Dallas may escape with rain and temperatures hovering at or above freezing.

By noon on Thursday, the precipitation will end. The temperatures should slowly inch back up above freezing in most areas and the road conditions will begin to improve.

The Texas Department of Transportation said its crews are already working to prepare major roadways, concentrating on bridges and overpasses. They are pretreating the roads with a brine mixture to try to prevent freezing.

Advertisement

MORE: FOX 4 Weather Coverage