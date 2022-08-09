'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper

Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday.

Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth says the video is of a ‘gustnado’, they say it is a weak, distant cousin of a tornado.

NOAA says a gustnado is a small, whirlwind which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows. They say like dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage.

At this time, there is no reported damage from Tuesday's gustnado.