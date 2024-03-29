2024 Eclipse Forecast: Early signs point to partly to mostly cloudy skies in North Texas

We are a little more than a week out from the April 8 total solar eclipse in North Texas, and we are starting to get an idea of what the weather will be like.

Early indications show that things may be a bit unsettled in North Texas.

Right now, it looks like we could have partly to mostly cloudy skies on the day of the eclipse.

The FOX 4 Weather team sees signs of southerly winds, and at this time of year, that favors clouds.

It does look like there will be a storm system in the region, but because we are still far out, the timing could be off by a day or two one way or the other.

"It's still too early to speculate on how exactly that may affect our viewing conditions on Monday afternoon [on April 8]," said FOX 4 meteorologist Dylan Federico.

It's important to note the forecast is still uncertain, and even if it is cloudy, it doesn't mean you will not be able to see the eclipse.

The forecast will be more fine-tuned as we get closer to the eclipse. Check back with FOX 4 in the coming days for more updates on the forecast as we get closer to the day of the eclipse.