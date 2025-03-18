Dallas weather: Wind warning in effect, allergies worsen

The Brief Warm temps in the 80s and wind gusts sweep through North Texas at 45 mph on Tuesday. A brief cold front brings more gusty winds, with temps lingering in the 60s. Spring-like weather returns with highs near 80 this weekend.



Get ready for more wind this week. Gusts across the Metroplex could reach up to 45 mph, prompting wind advisories across North Texas.

Tuesday’s Forecast: Windy and Warm

What we know:

Strong south winds will ramp up Tuesday, with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect across North Texas.

Temperatures will stay warm in the 80s as moisture slowly increases. Meteorologists hope this gradual rise in humidity will help lower the wildfire risk.

To the east, areas like Tyler and Palestine could see stray showers or storms develop after midnight.

Allergy sufferers, take note—pollen levels are on the rise.

Wednesday’s Forecast: Cold Front Brings Sunny Skies

What's next:

A cold front will sweep through Wednesday morning, bringing gusty northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph.

Despite sunny skies, temperatures will likely stay in the 60s throughout the day, with the potential to drop further in the afternoon.

Thursday’s Forecast: Cooler Morning, Pleasant Afternoon

Winds will die down overnight, leading to a relatively cool Thursday morning. Most of North Texas will remain above freezing, though a few areas north and west of the Metroplex could dip near 32 degrees.

Spring officially begins with a sunny afternoon and highs in the upper 60s—a perfect day to get outside.

Weekend Forecast: Spring-Like Weather Returns

Winds will pick up again Friday as temperatures climb back into the 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible east of DFW Friday night, but chances remain low at 10% to 20%.

Saturday will bring highs near 80 with increasing moisture. A stronger cold front could arrive late Sunday, bringing the chance for a few gusty storms south and east of DFW.

7-Day Forecast: Dry

Early next week looks dry.