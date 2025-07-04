Dallas Weather: Will it be rainy for the Fourth of July?

Happy Independence Day!

Your 4th of July forecast features clouds and some showers across North Texas. But those showers should taper off in time for the fireworks tonight.

4th of July Forecast

The highs on Friday will stay in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers will be the most widespread around sunrise through late morning, especially for the western parts of North Texas.

The rain should clear out in time for fireworks shows on Friday night, although the skies will still be cloudy.

Live Radar







7-Day Forecast

Isolated shower chances linger this weekend, with temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

By next week, the heat returns in typical July fashion.