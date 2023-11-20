Temperatures are tumbling ahead of Thanksgiving later this week, meaning it will be a bit chillier than usual for your holiday.

A cold front moved through North Texas Monday evening, meaning Tuesday will be much cooler than the balmy temperature we saw on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday should be a windy, but dry day.

Grab a jacket before you leave Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s in the early morning Tuesday with 15 to 20 mph winds. The sun will break through and push temperatures to the high 50s in the late afternoon.

Wednesday should be another good travel day with dry weather and temperatures in high 50s.

Thanksgiving Travel

If you are flying east for Thanksgiving, you could see some rain and even snow, depending on where you are heading.

A Nor'easter is expected to hit Tuesday into Wednesday.

Lots of rain will be in the mid-Atlantic and snow could be seen in New England.

The weather system will almost certainly cause delays for some travelers.

The storms will have moved out of the northeast on Thanksgiving.

Related article

Thanksgiving Forecast

For Turkey Day, expect a chilly morning, followed by a pretty nice afternoon.

Temperatures will start out in the high 30s on Thanksgiving morning.

The weather is expected to reach 60 degrees with