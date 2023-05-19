Friday could go out with a bang for some in North Texas as storms will move through the area.

The day will start out hot for may with temperatures climbing into the low 90s once early clouds clear up.

The scattered storms start in the north and west around 3 p.m.

The storms will get stronger as they move into Metroplex about 4 p.m.

There is a slight risk of severe storms in DFW from about 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a chance of high winds and up to quarter-sized hail.

The storms will weaken as they move to the south and east.

Just because you don't see storms at your house doesn't mean they aren't happening elsewhere.

Only about 50% of the area is expected to see rain.

7-Day Forecast

After the storms Friday there will be a nice break from the rain.

Saturday will feature a north breeze and much lower humidity, with highs only near 80 degrees. Sunday morning will be cool to start, before we climb back into the low 80s.

This is definitely a weekend to get out and enjoy!