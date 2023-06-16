People are cleaning up Friday morning after another night of storms is leaving a trail of damage in North Texas.

Storm reports from Thursday night show the track of last night's severe weather from up near the Red River to the southeast.

As of 11 a.m., nearly 30,000 customers in North Texas are still without electricity, according to Oncor.

Grayson County in the Sherman-Denison area has the most outages. Thousands are also without power in Hopkins and Collin Counties.

Collin County

In Lavon, part of the Independent Financial Bank collapsed, crashing onto the pavement.

The drive-thru canopy, where customers can conduct business from their cars, broke off of the bank while there was a Tornado Warning in effect in Collin County.

There was a gaping hole in the side of the roof.

At this time, there is no indication it was caused by a tornado, but it is possible there were winds in the area up to 80 miles per hour.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire in Altoga, a few miles northeast of McKinney.

Firefighters from Melissa, Anna and Princeton helped put out the flames.

They say two people and a dog got out safely.

FOX 4 viewer Cedric Seymore shared video of the storm from inside his home in Princeton.

Denton County

In Denton County, we saw a photo of some of the largest hail that we have seen over the course of the week.

Venessa Henderson sent a photo of an enormous hailstone found in Sanger.

"All of a sudden, we heard something like a damn meteor hit the top of our roof," said Henderson. "We went outside and looked, didn't see anything, all of a sudden it just started falling. One hit the street that shattered into five different pieces that were golf ball size."

Susan Chambers, who also lives in Sanger, sent us a photo of a glass table in her backyard, which was shattered by the hail.

Van Zandt County

In Van Zandt County, about an hour east of Dallas, storms knocked over trees and damaged homes.

Images from SKY 4 show roofs blown off homes and other structures, plus damage to power lines and trees.

