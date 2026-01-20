Dallas weather: Wintry mix of snow and ice expected to hit North Texas this week

article

The Brief An Arctic cold front will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to North Texas starting Friday afternoon, with the heaviest impacts expected in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by 9 p.m. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s Friday night and are expected to remain below freezing through Sunday afternoon, potentially causing power outages and slick roads. Residents are urged to protect the "4 Ps": people, pets, pipes and plants. Also, avoid driving if roads become icy during the storm.



North Texas faces an active weather pattern through the end of the week. Residents should prepare for significant travel impacts as rain, ice, sleet and snow are all possible, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing through the weekend.

Tuesday Forecast

What we know:

After a cold start in the 20s, light south winds and afternoon sun will help temperatures climb back to the mid-50s. Clouds will increase ahead of the next disturbance.

While a few showers are possible late Tuesday night, coverage will increase Wednesday, particularly from the DFW area to the south and east.

7-Day Forecast: Arctic Blast Arrives

The National Weather Service warns of hazardous travel, potential power outages and extreme cold this weekend. An incoming cold front will bring rain late in the work week before an Arctic air mass heads into the area.

Rain is expected through early Friday afternoon, but as temperatures plummet Friday night, precipitation will transition to freezing rain and sleet.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected throughout the day Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 20s during this period.

Conditions will dry out by Sunday afternoon, but it will remain very cold with highs in the low 30s. Icy roads will persist, and any remaining moisture will refreeze Sunday night into Monday morning.

North Texas finally climbs above freezing Monday afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Dallas-Fort Worth Radar

Winter Storm Preparation

Local perspective:

The incoming Arctic air mass brings dangerous cold and a mix of winter precipitation. Most of North Texas will remain below freezing from Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Some areas may not see a thaw until Monday.

Protect the "4 Ps":

People: Check on neighbors and the elderly.

Pets: Bring animals indoors.

Pipes: Drip faucets and locate your water shut-off valve in case of emergencies.

Plants: Cover or move sensitive greenery.

Safety Tip: Monitor local forecasts frequently and avoid driving if roads become icy.

FULL SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: DALLAS-FORT WORTH

When Will the Wintry Mix Hit DFW?

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service, the most likely onset for wintry precipitation is late Friday afternoon or evening for most areas. However, a faster-moving front could move this timeline up, impacting travel earlier in the day.

Earliest Start: 12 p.m. Friday.

Most Likely for DFW: Around 5 p.m. Friday.

The Metroplex Peak: High confidence for a wintry mix by 9 p.m. Friday.

South of DFW: Heavier precipitation is expected to arrive late Friday night or toward midnight.

Are power outages expected during the winter storm?

Dig deeper:

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency charged with managing the bulk of the state’s power grid, said in a statement Monday they anticipate ample supply to meet demand this winter, based on expected weather conditions.

"ERCOT will continue to deploy all available resources to manage the grid reliably and coordinate closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation providers, and transmission utilities," the agency said in the statement.

ERCOT touted improvements such as a contingency reserve and a scheduled maintenance period that have been instituted since 2021.

The backstory:

The possibility of a winter storm impacting Texas this week has some residents nervous about a repeat of a 2021 winter storm that turned deadly when millions across the state lost power for days at a time.