Dallas weather: Severe storms cause power outages, flight delays in North Texas
DALLAS - Parts of North Texas are still feeling the impacts of powerful storms that swept through the region early Monday morning, causing widespread power outages and delays.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for North Texas have now expired, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday's forecast calls for more high winds and thunderstorms south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex throughout the morning. Most of the rain is expected to clear the area by 11 a.m., with dry conditions by noon.
High temperatures are forecast to be in the low 90s.
Live Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
Power Outages
More than 31,000 residents and businesses were without power early Monday. The majority of outages are concentrated in Tarrant and Dallas counties, according to Oncor.
Current outages by county:
Bell: 64
Collin: 650
Cooke: 20
Crane: 1
Dallas: 13,357
Denton: 121
Ector: 18
Ellis: 1,533
Erath: 1
Freestone: 9
Grayson: 70
Henderson: 69
Hill: 779
Hood: 1
Hopkins: 1
Johnson: 1,336
Kaufman: 360
Limestone: 582
Loving: 2
McLennan: 1,126
Navarro: 484
Parker: 38
Rockwall: 183
Tarrant: 10,407
Upton: 1
Van Zandt: 46
Wise: 31
Flight Delays and Cancellations
Storms have resulted in a ground stop at both DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport. The ground delay is expected to be lifted around 10 a.m.
DFW Airport led the nation in delays and cancellations Sunday afternoon following earlier storms. Travelers with flights scheduled for this morning are advised to check with their airline before heading to the airport.
Total delays at DFW Airport: 80
Total cancellations at DFW Airport: 59
Total delays at Love Field Airport: 22
Total cancellations at Love Field Airport: 1
High Water in Dallas
A viewer shared video of a high-water rescue near Shady Brook Lane and East Northwest Highway, in northeast Dallas. It's a problem spot any time there are quick bursts of rain.
FOX 4 spoke to the woman who was caught in the flood water. She said it quickly filled her floor boards and rose above her feet as she called for help.
"I was thinking as I was driving, this is probably in the top five rainstorms I've been in in my whole life and I've been driving a long time. And, it was bad!" Sande Spreng said. "So I was just going up to NorthPark. I mean, I was almost there."
Spreng said she wasn't hurt. She's just concerned about cleaning her car.
7-Day Forecast
Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a return to normal summer weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Temperatures are forecast to reach near 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service, Oncor, DFW Airport, Love Field Airport, and Meteorologist Evan Andrews.