Dallas weather: Severe storms cause power outages, flight delays in North Texas

The Brief Severe thunderstorms moved through North Texas early Monday morning. The storms caused widespread power outages, leaving more than 26,000 residents and businesses without electricity. A ground delay was issued at DFW and Love Field airports, causing flight delays and cancellations. The storms also caused flooding in many of the usual trouble spots.



Parts of North Texas are still feeling the impacts of powerful storms that swept through the region early Monday morning, causing widespread power outages and delays.

All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for North Texas have now expired, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's forecast calls for more high winds and thunderstorms south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex throughout the morning. Most of the rain is expected to clear the area by 11 a.m., with dry conditions by noon.

High temperatures are forecast to be in the low 90s.

Power Outages

More than 31,000 residents and businesses were without power early Monday. The majority of outages are concentrated in Tarrant and Dallas counties, according to Oncor.

Current outages by county:

Bell: 64

Collin: 650

Cooke: 20

Crane: 1

Dallas: 13,357

Denton: 121

Ector: 18

Ellis: 1,533

Erath: 1

Freestone: 9

Grayson: 70

Henderson: 69

Hill: 779

Hood: 1

Hopkins: 1

Johnson: 1,336

Kaufman: 360

Limestone: 582

Loving: 2

McLennan: 1,126

Navarro: 484

Parker: 38

Rockwall: 183

Tarrant: 10,407

Upton: 1

Van Zandt: 46

Wise: 31

Flight Delays and Cancellations

Storms have resulted in a ground stop at both DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport. The ground delay is expected to be lifted around 10 a.m.

DFW Airport led the nation in delays and cancellations Sunday afternoon following earlier storms. Travelers with flights scheduled for this morning are advised to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Total delays at DFW Airport: 80

Total cancellations at DFW Airport: 59

Total delays at Love Field Airport: 22

Total cancellations at Love Field Airport: 1

High Water in Dallas

A viewer shared video of a high-water rescue near Shady Brook Lane and East Northwest Highway, in northeast Dallas. It's a problem spot any time there are quick bursts of rain.

FOX 4 spoke to the woman who was caught in the flood water. She said it quickly filled her floor boards and rose above her feet as she called for help.

"I was thinking as I was driving, this is probably in the top five rainstorms I've been in in my whole life and I've been driving a long time. And, it was bad!" Sande Spreng said. "So I was just going up to NorthPark. I mean, I was almost there."

Spreng said she wasn't hurt. She's just concerned about cleaning her car.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a return to normal summer weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Temperatures are forecast to reach near 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday.