Dallas weather: Severe storms could bring hail, flooding this week

You know the saying—April showers bring May flowers. That’s holding true for North Texas as we head into the first week of April.

Tuesday’s forecast: Increasing wind and humidity

What we know:

The weather picks up quickly this week as winds and humidity increase Tuesday. Clouds will start out high this morning but lower throughout the day.

Expect wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph Tuesday afternoon as temperatures reach the low 80s.

Later in the day, a dry line moves in, pushing temperatures near 90 west of the Metroplex. Storm chances remain low at 10%, but the risk increases overnight.

Wednesday’s forecast: Wind and hail risk

What's next:

The first chance of storms—bringing the risk of strong winds and hail—arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front moves in.

Most storm activity is expected around sunrise near I-35 and areas east of Dallas. Another strong disturbance moves in Wednesday night, bringing the potential for large hail, mainly north of DFW.

Thursday’s forecast: Early morning hail possible

The strong disturbance lingers into Thursday morning, with the potential for large hail before showers exit the area. By Thursday afternoon, conditions dry out with temperatures just below 80 degrees.

Friday’s forecast: Severe weather threat

A powerful upper-level storm system arrives from Arizona and New Mexico on Friday, bringing rounds of heavy rain and storms. The greatest severe weather threat is expected east of DFW.

Multiple inches of rain could fall, increasing the risk of flooding Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Weekend forecast: Cold front moves in

Flooding concerns remain Saturday morning, but storms should clear out by the evening. Gusty winds will keep temperatures in the 60s throughout the day.

By Sunday, it gets even colder. Clouds and strong winds could keep temperatures from climbing out of the 50s.

Severe weather threats continue into next week, so stay weather-aware!

