Dallas weather: September starts with cooler temps, shot at rain

September is finally here and some in our area could see rain to kick off the month.

The sunny morning will give way to more clouds as we move throughout the day.

The highest coverage for rain will be near the front that has stalled over the Metroplex and in the western areas.

We only expect about a third of people in our area to get rain today, so have the WAPP handy if you have outdoor plans.

The high today will be close to 90.

Labor Day and Tuesday will have extra clouds and showers thanks to a disturbance and potentially an area of low pressure out to our west. That will create extra clouds and help to focus the rain. The clouds will also keep keep temps in the 80s and even closer to 80 on Tuesday. Tuesday is expected to be the best chance for rain areawide.

The disturbance moves out of the area by the end of the week, so rain chances will go down.

Even with a drier forecast, a continuation of northwest flow to prevent any extreme heat from building back.

Even though 90-degree temperatures are likely there is nothing close to 100 in the forecast.