Dallas weather: Record heat expected this week, possible triple digit temps

The Brief North Texas could see its first 100-degree day of the year by Wednesday. Monday brings sunshine and 80s, but temps will quickly climb into the 90s on Tuesday. Record highs are likely midweek, before storm chances return Thursday and Friday.



The Texas heat is making an early return this week!

Triple-digit temperatures are possible by midweek, with record highs likely to be broken by Wednesday.

Monday Forecast

What we know:

Clouds and cooler air move out as sunshine takes over. Monday will be a warm, dry May day with light winds and highs in the 80s.

Enjoy it while you can—intense heat is on the way.

Tuesday Forecast

Tuesday will start mild but heat up quickly as upper-level winds shift. Highs will climb into the 90s.

The record high for May 13 in Dallas is 95 degrees. That mark may be tied or broken, depending on cloud cover.

Wednesday Forecast

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Temperatures will likely soar past 100 degrees in areas west of Fort Worth, with much of the DFW area climbing into the upper 90s or higher.

If skies clear as expected, Wednesday could mark Dallas-Fort Worth’s first triple-digit day of 2025. The record high for May 14 is 95 degrees.

7-Day Forecast

What's next:

Thursday brings more clouds and humidity, but the heat holds with highs in the 90s and a slight chance for severe storms.

Storm chances increase on Friday, especially in northern areas, with threats including wind and hail.

The weekend looks more seasonable, with warm, muggy air typical for May.