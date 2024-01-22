The arctic air has moved out and the rain has moved in. And there are several rain chances this week.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the temperatures are slowly rising. That means the precipitation that falls on Monday morning will be all liquid, and the roads will be wet.

The Texas Department of Transportation pre-treated major roads and overpasses over the weekend. But the only area with any concern for ice is along the Red River, and even that will slowly moderate throughout the morning.

Monday’s rain will move out by the afternoon. It will be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s after that.

Temperatures won’t fall much Monday night, which may cause fog. Some showers are also possible overnight south and southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

7-Day Forecast

Widespread rain moves back into the forecast Tuesday morning. That will exit in the afternoon as the next disturbance races through courtesy of an active southern jet stream, which will be roaring over Texas this week. While not warm, it will be less cold than Monday with everyone in the 40s and even a few 50s.

There will be another disturbance on Wednesday, although there may not be as much moisture to work with. That will leave the bulk of the rain chances for areas east of Dallas-Fort Worth with fewer showers elsewhere.

Thursday looks to be a brief break between the systems. While the sun may not be widespread, temps will be mild enough to get us into the 60s as long as we do get at least some sun.

There's at least one more upper-level system in this series slated for Friday, especially from afternoon to evening. Temps will be on the milder side as showers increase ahead of a cold front.

Once this moves through, we should begin to dry out this weekend. While clouds may linger on Saturday (especially in the morning), temps look to be a little cooler. There's nothing COLD in this forecast through the end of the month!

Sunday should have more sun as temps get back "near normal" in the 50s.

Try your best to stay dry!