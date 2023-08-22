More heat records are expected to fall in North Texas this week.

Temperatures will be at 105 or higher from Wednesday to Saturday, with potential new records on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: North Texas high schools delaying football games due to heat

Tuesday the high temperature reached 103 degrees making it the 19th day this month with temperatures over the century-mark.

By the end of the week, August 2023 will pass the infamous August 1980 for the second-most days with temperatures over 100.

1980 had 21 such days, while 2011 has the record with 28!

READ MORE: Is this the hottest summer in DFW history? A look at the numbers.

Overall this year, we have seen 42 days over 100-degrees, placing it just inside the top 10.

After this week, we will be close to 1956's 48 days, which is the 5th ranked year on record.

This summer has not only been hot, it has also been very, very dry.

We are 8.94 inches behind the typical amount of rainfall we see at DFW Airport for the year.

The remnants of once Tropical Storm Harold, which hit South Texas on Tuesday, will miss the Metroplex.

There is some good news in our forecast though!

The ridge of high pressure that has baked us recently is going to reposition itself across the desert Southwest.

A weak front could slide into the area, and our temperatures could drop with it.

It even comes with a chance of some isolated showers!

Our forecast has temperatures topping out at 99 degrees on Monday and dropping to 97 on Tuesday.