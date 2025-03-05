Dallas weather: Storm cleanup, Irving tornado damage, weekend cold front with rain chances

The Brief North Texans will still see a typical windy day Wednesday. Crews across North Texas are still restoring power lines and cleaning debris across the Metroplex, specifically in Irving, after an EH-1 tornado struck with 110 mph winds. A cold front will move in this weekend, bringing chances of rain and cooler temps.



March in Texas means wild weather swings. While it’s still windy in the Metroplex, FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews says it’s a more typical "windy Wednesday."

After a powerful storm swept through North Texas early Tuesday, crews across the region are still clearing debris and restoring power.

Wednesday's forecast

What we know:

As the storm system moves out, winds will die down in the afternoon, and temperatures will climb into the low 60s.

Despite a chilly morning, the sunshine will make it feel warmer by the afternoon. High clouds will move in Wednesday night, bringing temperatures down into the 30s and low 40s.

Thursday's forecast

What's Next:

A quick warm-up begins Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 80 degrees. However, a westerly wind will arrive later, pushing the warmth out of the area.

Weekend forecast

The warm streak ends Friday night as a cold front moves through, bringing showers and storms.

Rain will linger into Saturday morning, followed by steady falling temperatures and more rain in the afternoon and evening. The highest rain chances are expected in northern areas, where temperatures could drop into the 40s by Saturday afternoon.

Any remaining rain should clear by sunrise on Sunday. The day will be breezy and cool but sunny.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what time showers will stop on Saturday.

Daylight saving time 2025

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 9. Sunset will be at 7:30 p.m., as clocks move forward one hour at 2 a.m. Texans will lose an hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of evening daylight.

The next time change is set for Nov. 2, 2025.

Dust storm Texas

Dust from West Texas reached the Dallas-Fort Worth area Tuesday afternoon.

Strong winds carried the orange dust into the region around 2 p.m., briefly impacting air quality before it moved out of North Texas.

Irving tornado

A brief EF-1 tornado caused significant damage in Irving early Tuesday morning, tearing through apartment buildings, businesses, and power lines.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado had winds of up to 110 mph, a path length of 0.42 miles, and a width of 85 yards.

About 350 people were evacuated from an apartment complex and several homes near West Pioneer Drive and North O’Connor Road.

DeZavala Middle School was closed Tuesday and remains closed Wednesday after firefighters deemed it unsafe due to downed power lines and a gas leak. Two other Irving schools also remain closed as crews work to restore power and clear debris.

