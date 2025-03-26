Dallas weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, golf ball-sized hail hits North Texas overnight

The Brief North Texas saw golf ball-sized hail overnight, and more rain is expected this week. Cooler mornings this week will give way to warmer afternoons, with highs reaching the 80s. Warm, humid conditions take over the Metroplex this weekend with a chance of storms Sunday as a cold front moves linearly next week.



North Texas will see more rain this week, with scattered showers moving through the area. While conditions will remain calm for the next few days, some areas will experience consistent rainfall.

Wednesday's Forecast: Cool start, warm finish

A disturbance will bring rain to areas north and east of the Metroplex today. Some showers are possible in Dallas-Fort Worth, but the heaviest rain will stay to the north and northeast. Lingering clouds will keep temperatures in the 60s in those areas.

DFW will see drier conditions, allowing temperatures to climb to 80 degrees or higher under partly sunny skies.

Severe storms bring hail to North Texas

Severe storms swept through parts of North Texas on Tuesday night, bringing heavy rounds of hail.

The cities of Allen and Parker in Collin County reported golf ball-sized hail.

Thursday's Forecast: Increased rain coverage

On Thursday, southern parts of the Metroplex will see the most rain. Clouds will move in during the morning, keeping temperatures cooler, with highs only reaching the 70s. Showers will move in from the south throughout the day but are not expected to be heavy. Rain will continue on and off into Thursday night.

Friday's Forecast: Scattered showers east of DFW

The highest rain coverage on Friday will be east and southeast of Dallas. Not everyone in the Metroplex will see rain, but clouds will dominate the area. Highs will remain in the 70s.

Weekend outlook: Warm and humid

The weekend will be warm and humid. Saturday morning will start cloudy before gusty winds move in, bringing highs in the 80s. A dry line could push temperatures near 90 degrees west of Fort Worth. Storms are not expected.

On Sunday, another dry line will develop, followed by a cold front in the afternoon. Storms are possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe storms could develop Sunday in eastern parts of North Texas.

7-Day Forecast

Cooler, more stable air arrives Monday. Brisk north winds will keep temperatures in the 70s, but a gradual warm-up is expected by Tuesday. No showers are expected early next week.