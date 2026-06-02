Dallas weather: Flash flooding strands vehicles near DFW Airport after heavy rain

The Brief Slow-moving evening storms dropped 2 to 5 inches of rain across North Texas and flooded Texas 183 near DFW Airport. The flash flooding and severe weather threats are actively diminishing into the night as the storm system weakens. Scattered thunderstorms and temperatures near 90 degrees are expected to return to the area Wednesday afternoon.



Slow-moving thunderstorms brought localized flash flooding to parts of North Texas on Tuesday evening, blocking highways near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and dropping several inches of rain in portions of Tarrant and Parker counties.

Flash Flood Warnings

Local perspective:

Flash flood warnings were in effect for Hopkins, Hunt, Rains and Van Zandt counties until 7:45 p.m.

Flooding was reported along Texas 183 near Valley View Lane south of DFW Airport, where stranded vehicles and water-covered roadways created hazardous travel conditions.

A flash flood warning remained in effect near the airport, although rainfall rates had begun to diminish as the storm weakened.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Hood County, citing the potential for gusty winds and small hail. Forecasters reported hail ranging from pea-sized to marble-sized in parts of Hood, Parker and Denton counties.

Forecasters attributed the weakening storms in Denton County to an outflow boundary, a meteorological feature that can disrupt thunderstorm development.

The warning area was reduced as the storm weakened near sunset.

LIVE RADAR

What they're saying:

FOX 4's Kylie Capps said the storms moved unusually slowly from east to west, allowing heavy rain to accumulate over the same areas for several hours.

Rainfall estimates showed some locations in eastern Parker County and western Tarrant County received nearly 5 inches of rain during a six-hour period, while areas near DFW Airport recorded more than 2 inches.

Elsewhere in North Texas, northern Rains County received nearly 5 inches of rain.

7-Day Forecast

What's next:

Forecasters expect a quieter overnight period, with only isolated showers lingering into the evening. Additional thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, though coverage and the threat of severe weather are expected to remain limited.

Temperatures are forecast to reach about 90 degrees Wednesday.

Rain chances are expected to continue through the remainder of the workweek and into the weekend as an upper-level low-pressure system sends multiple disturbances across North Texas.