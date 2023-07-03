Cities across North Texas are holding fireworks shows to celebrate the Fourth of July on Monday and Tuesday, but will the weather cooperate?

There are chances of rain over the next two days, but not everyone is expected to see it.

Some people will see storms in the sky this afternoon at about 3 p.m. and they will stick around until 7 or 8 p.m.

The storms are expected to die off after sunset, which means fireworks on Monday should not be canceled, but there could be a delay if there are storms in the vicinity.

Overall about 1 in 4 people who live in North Texas are expected to see rain on Monday.

As for the heat, temperatures should peak around 97 in DFW today. It will be a warm evening for fireworks watchers with temperatures around 85 degrees.

Tomorrow, the chances of rain are less, but it is still about a 15% chance.

The storms that do pop will mainly be in the heat of the day, especially to the north, before dying out in the PM to evening hours.

Temperatures will remain in the high 90s for most of the day on Tuesday.

The chances of rain stick around through the rest of the week, with Thursday having the highest chance of rain.

A storm system is expected to pound Oklahoma on Thursday and some of that weather could sneak into North Texas.

We are getting a break from the triple-digit heat.

Temperatures are not expected to climb back over 100 until Sunday.