Dallas weather: Sunday could be the hottest day of the year, Monday will probably be hotter

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the year and Monday could be even hotter. Luckily, there is a dip in sight!

Sunday and Monday will be sunny with excessive heat warnings expected to stay in effect.

The high pressure to our west will continue to dominate and dry the ground and the air. The drier air and increased sunshine will push temperatures to 105 or higher on Sunday and Monday. Our previous high for the year was 103.

Slightly lower dewpoints will add to the heat index, but it shouldn't be any worse than in previous days. The issue is more about the heat and with lighter winds, air pollution may become an issue in the afternoon.

Monday has the potential to be even hotter than Sunday. West to southwest winds will compress the air and heat it more.

Some people in North Texas could see temperatures as high as 110 on Monday.

The one thing that will hold us back will be upper-level cloudiness and haze. If we don't have that, it could be hotter than our forecast.

An excessive heat warning is in place through 9 p.m. on Monday.

7-Day Forecast

Our high pressure retreats back into New Mexico starting Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing an unseasonably strong jet stream in the eastern US to push a front westward through Texas. It's called a "back door" front because it moves from east to west, whereas most fronts normally move from west to east.

That front will bring 90s to areas east of Dallas on Tuesday as easterly winds develop. Unfortunately, areas from Fort Worth to the west won't get the front until late in the day. That may leave some still feeling 105-degree heat or higher.

With the front in the area, there is a very low chance for a storm on Tuesday. Even though it would be isolated, gusty winds would be possible.

The front should continue to push west on Wednesday, leaving us with easterly winds and highs in the 90s. It won't be cool, but certainly less hot.

Later this week, high pressure out west will head back into the western part of the state and then north into Oklahoma this weekend. It likely leaves us hot and dry but not in the core of the heat. Basically, expect highs in the 90s for most.