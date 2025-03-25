Dallas weather: Hot temps before showers sweep through North Texas

North Texas will see hot temperatures Tuesday before storm chances increase later in the week.

Tuesday’s Forecast: Hot!

What we know:

The morning will start comfortably across the Metroplex, but temperatures will quickly climb. Winds could push areas in DFW close to 90 degrees. The record high for this date is 97 degrees, set in 1899.

Humidity won’t be excessive, but there will be enough moisture to generate clouds that could develop into storms between 4 and 5 p.m. If storms form, expect gusty winds and the possibility of small hail.

Wednesday’s Forecast: Showers

What's next:

Showers will develop Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning, mainly near the Red River. Clouds and easterly winds will help keep temperatures cooler than Tuesday, with most areas staying in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Thursday and Friday: Wet Weather Ahead

The bulk of the rain will arrive Thursday into Thursday night. Clouds and showers will hold temperatures in the 70s both days. While storms are expected, they are not forecast to be severe.

Weekend Look Ahead

Storms are expected to clear out by Saturday morning, with south winds returning and pushing the dry line back into North Texas. This could lead to warm and windy conditions, with highs in the 80s and 90s to the west.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, a potential cold front disturbance could bring low storm chances. However, there is a risk for severe weather, including strong winds and hail. Temperatures will remain warm.

7-Day Forecast