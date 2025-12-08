VOTE: The Ten's 90-second Homemade Holiday Movie Competition

The Ten needs you to weigh in on its latest contest.
Members of The Ten team created 90-second holiday movies, and they want to know which you think is best.
You can watch the videos below and vote for the winner at the top of the page.
Snowed In In Dallas - Paige Ellenberger
The Ten's Paige Ellenberger and FOX 4's Payton May share a story of true friendship, baking and the Christmas spirit.
You've Got Spam - Amelia Jones
FOX 4's Amelia Jones finds forever love, thanks to her fur-ever friend in this holiday movie spoof.
Candy Cane Canine Christmas - Steve Noviello
The Ten's Steve Noviello shares a story about a big city girl who learns a thing or two about holiday spirit from a simple, small town Christmas tree farmer.
La Luz - Raul Cantu
The Ten's Raul Cantu shares an emotional story about a man and his affinity for lighting.