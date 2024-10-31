Dallas weather: Early rain shouldn't put a damper on Halloween plans

Storms moved through North Texas on Thursday morning, but the weather shouldn't put a damper on your trick-or-treating plans.

The day started out wet, but it will turn mostly sunny with a north wind, drier air and highs in 70s.

The evening will be great for trick-or-treating.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s for the evening.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will keep tumbling into Friday morning.

Temps will fall into the high 50s for the morning of November 1.

As we finish the week and head into the weekend, we'll watch another line of disturbances.

The air will be warm and muggy on Saturday. We should see at least some showers and storms on and off during the day.

Some of the downpours could be heavy.

The next system will move from the Rockies and into Texas on Monday.

It looks to be a high coverage line of storms with some potential for severe weather. We will have more information on the timing as it gets closer to Monday.

The storms should clear out by Election Day on Tuesday, so it will be nice outside for voting!