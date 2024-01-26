Another round of rain is heading towards North Texas.

The good news is this is the last of a parade of storms that moved through North Texas this week.

Friday night, you can expect to see showers and even a few rumbles of thunder.

Winds ae expected to ramp up throughout the day on Friday with showers picking up around 4 p.m.

By rush hour the Metroplex will likely be impacted by the storms.

The highest chance of coverage will be on Friday night.

There is a chance we could see pea-sized hail, flashes of lightning and even a few downpours.

There will be a bit of rain on Saturday morning, but it should clear out by sunrise.

There could be some lingering rain to the north and east.

The gray, cloudy skies will stick around on Saturday, before skies clear up on Sunday.

Next week, things look great!

High temperatures will be in the high 60s and lows in the low 40s.