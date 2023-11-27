Nearly everyone in Dallas-Fort Worth woke up to their first freezing temperatures of the season on Monday.

Temperatures hit 32 degrees or lower across the Metroplex on Monday morning.

The temperatures will creep up to the 50s on Monday with some light winds.

Clouds will move into the area this afternoon.

It should be the only day this week with freezing temperatures, but mornings will be chilly for the next few days.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday before our shot at storms on Thursday.

7-Day Forecast

There is rain and drizzle in the forecast for Thursday morning and showers and some storms Thursday afternoon to evening. The highest chances for rain will be to the east.

Things will dry out on Friday before there is another shot at rain on Saturday, but those chances currently sit at 20 percent.