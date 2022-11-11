The temperatures in the 80s we saw earlier this week will seem like a distant memory as temperatures fall across North Texas Friday.

Many parts of North Texas will see rain on Friday until the early evening hours.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 4 WAPP FOR WEATHER UPDATES, LIVE RADAR

Some areas may see some small hail.

Much of the area will see temperatures near or below freezing by Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. for many local counties, mostly in the north and west.

Source: National Weather Service

Temperatures will fall as low as 30 degrees on Saturday morning, with a wind chill in the lower to mid 20s.

Be sure to cover your plants and bring your pets inside on Friday night. People that live in the counties with a freeze warning may want to keep cold water dripping from the faucet to help keep pipes from freezing.

MORE WEATHER NEWS HERE

Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day Saturday, with many people in the area below freezing late Saturday, into Sunday morning.

7-Day Forecast

Another rainmaker will make its way to North Texas on Monday.

Rain chances sit at 80%.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s for the rest of the week, with highs in the 50s.