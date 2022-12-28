Didn’t like last week’s winter weather? You’re in luck. It will feel like spring in North Texas over the next few days.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the forecast calls for several days of warm weather.

Tuesday morning will still be a little chilly, especially with 25-30+ mph winds. But those winds will make sure the cold gets left behind.

By Tuesday afternoon, it will warm up into the 60s in the eastern parts of North Texas and 70s to the west.

The south winds will continue Tuesday night to make sure the temperature over the next few days remains warm for late December.

Most people in North Texas can expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend.

New Year’s Eve should be mild with lows in the 50s for any outdoor activities.

New Year’s Day turns a bit windy and very warm as south winds take over again. Highs are easily in the 70s area wide as the next storm takes shape to our southwest.

That next storm has some potential to produce more rain as it moves in on Monday, although it’s still a little early to say exactly when and where.

Behind the system, the air will cool down but not get cold next week.

Enjoy the "new" winter in Texas!