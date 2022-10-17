Dallas weather forecast calls for frosty, near-record low temperatures

Get ready to say hello to fall this week. You may even need to turn on your heater.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, an unusually cool air mass is heading down from central Canada.

It’s expected to bring near-record lows to North Texas and some snow and freeze warnings for other parts of the country.

A widespread cold air mass is infiltrating the U.S. this week. (FOX Weather)

The temperature will drop into the 40s in most areas of North Texas overnight Monday.

Even with the sun out on Tuesday, a north breeze will keep the high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

While city temperatures should remain near 40 overnight Tuesday (the record is 38), sheltered locations will easily drop toward the low to mid 30s and some frost is possible.

Areas to the north and west of the metroplex may even see some freezing temperatures.

It won’t be a hard freeze, but it will certainly be cold enough to warrant bringing your plants and pets indoors.

Don’t get too used to the cold, though. The atmosphere will start warming up again on Wednesday and the highs will be back close to 70 degrees. It will be closer to 80 on Thursday and Friday.

You’ll be turning the air conditioner back on by the weekend.