There will be waves of rain in North Texas over the next few days, and even a chance of storms on Friday.

Storms that affected areas like Palo Pinto County on Thursday have moved out of the area, but a disturbance from the southwest is headed our way.

The National Weather Service says there is a ‘slight’ risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of the northern and western DFW area. Any storms that pop could produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. If you live in those areas should be ready for the possibility of severe weather.

A strong system then moves into the area late tonight into tomorrow.

Temperatures will be top out in the high 80s on Friday.

Mother's Day Weekend Forecast

Don't let the rain chances fool you, it likely will not be a complete washout this weekend.

We are going to see some bands of rain in the morning on Saturday and then more scattered showers in the afternoon.

Remember: The 80% rain chances means that is the coverage of the counties for folks that get rain, it doesn't mean it is raining all day.

There is a flood watch in effect for Friday through Sunday.

On Mother's Day Sunday there will be 70% coverage.

Keep an eye on the WAPP to have an idea of when the bands of rain will be in your area.

Rain chances will stick around early next week as well.